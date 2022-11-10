sea lion

WATCH: Baby Sea Lion Spotted Crossing California Highway After Major Storm

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so.

Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

Drivers just behind the pup appeared to have made a blockade with their vehicles to prevent the young sea lion from getting hit by a car. It safely made its way across the street but its whereabouts now are currently under question.

It appears 2022 is a popular year for sea lions to make daring treks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In January, a sea lion now known as “Freeway” turned heads on State Route 94 for somehow ending up in the middle of the freeway. A few months later in May, the same wayward sea lion was spotted roaming through a National City drain. And in June, a different sea lion followed suit of ending up in strange places by making its way onto a Carlsbad golf course.

This article tagged under:

sea lionanimalsOrange CountyVideoHuntington Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us