Baby Killed in Conn. Laid to Rest as Search for Her Father Continues

The baby girl who was killed in Naugatuck earlier this month was laid to rest this weekend as the search for the man suspected of killing her continues.

Authorities said 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest in a private ceremony surrounded by her family and loved ones on Saturday.

"We recognize that a loss such as this has a profound impact on both our officers and our community. We will continue to seek justice for Camilla and put forth every effort to apprehend her murderer," Naugatuck police said in a statement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant that charges 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. Bond for Francisquini has been set at $5 million.

Christopher Francisquini is Camilla's father.

Camilla was choked, stabbed and dismembered on Friday, November 18, according to Naugatuck police.

Last week, Naugatuck police revealed more information about the case and Police Chief C. Colin McAllister called the crime "horrific and gruesome."

The baby girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, police said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

McAllister said it is one of the most difficult and trying cases they have ever had to investigate.

Naugatuck police provided disturbing new details on the death of 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini as the search for her father continues.

Police said Christopher Francisquini and the baby's biological mother had been involved in a dispute in Waterbury before Naugatuck police were called and that is when Christopher Francisquini's GPS monitor was removed in what investigators said was an effort to evade law enforcement, McAllister said.

The car Christopher Francisquini was believed to be driving was found abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven near Exit 8 last week. Officers searched the area of Foxon Boulevard but did not find him.

Christopher Francisquini lived in the home on Millville Avenue with his daughter, according to police.

Earlier this month, police released surveillance images of a person they believed to be Christopher Francisquini walking on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. The images were captured around 4 p.m. on Friday, November 18, police said.

Christopher Francisquini is described as being 6-feet tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Police said Christopher Francisquini is known to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history that spans a decade. He was on special parole and a tracking device has been cut off, police said.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Christopher Francisquini's capture and prosecution.

Police are continuing to search for a man they are calling a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck and new photos released by investigators show he may have been in New Haven.

Anyone with information Francisquini's whereabouts is asked to call Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or through the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

Investigators thank everyone who has called, messaged and sent in tips for information.