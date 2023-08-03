A baby and woman were injured and four people remain missing after an explosion damaged homes in Buena Borough, New Jersey, Thursday morning.

Franklin Township Police were called to a home on the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard at 10:35 a.m. for a reported fire. When they arrived they found an injured baby and woman in her 20’s or 30’s at the scene of the fire. Both victims were airlifted to a burn center. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions but said the woman was conscious and speaking to police.

The fire impacted at least two homes in the area and several houses on the block were evacuated. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control.

Footage from SkyForce10 showed widespread debris of at least one home that had been completely destroyed.

Investigators later determined the fire was caused by an explosion and that four unidentified people who were in the area at the time of the blast are currently missing. Police did not reveal additional details on what led to the blast but said they are treating the incident as a “criminal investigation.”

Franklin Township Police, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bomb Squad, and the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management are all investigating. The Red Cross is also assisting the displaced residents.

“This is just something that’s very tragic,” Franklin Township Police Chief Matt DeCesari said. “This is a small community. Everybody seems to know each other and when you have an incident like this it really hits everyone.”

