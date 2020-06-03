YouTube

Authorities Investigating YouTubers Who Gave Up Custody of Special Needs Son

Myka and James Stauffer faced backlash after they announced they were no longer parenting Huxley, a child with special needs they adopted from China

Local authorities are investigating YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer after receiving "several inquiries regarding the welfare" of their adopted son, whom they recently announced they had placed with another family.

The Stauffers faced backlash last week after they announced they were permanently placing their son, Huxley, with another family. The couple adopted Huxley from China in 2017 and said they were not aware the extent of his special needs when they brought him home. According to Myka Stauffer, Huxley was diagnosed with a stroke in utero, has level 3 autism and sensory processing disorder.

"Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the household," a spokesperson for The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office wrote in statement. "Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety."

The spokesperson added that while all adoption cases are confidential, they must go through 'a thorough process" with "specific requirements and safeguards," including home studies and background checks on the parents.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

