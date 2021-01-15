Mountain View

Suspicious Package Deemed Safe at Google Campus in Mountain View

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in Mountain View said a reported suspicious package Friday morning at Google's headquarters was deemed safe and cleared the scene just before noon, according to Mountain View police.

Officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a Google building in the 2000 block of Casey Avenue on the reports of the suspicious package, police said. The Santa Clara County bomb squad was called to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the package was not dangerous, though the investigation continued until the bomb squad was able to clear the package, police said.

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.

