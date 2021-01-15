Suspicious Package Deemed Safe at Google Campus in Mountain View

Authorities in Mountain View said a reported suspicious package Friday morning at Google's headquarters was deemed safe and cleared the scene just before noon, according to Mountain View police.
Officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a Google building in the 2000 block of Casey Avenue on the reports of the suspicious package, police said. The Santa Clara County bomb squad was called to the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed the package was not dangerous, though the investigation continued until the bomb squad was able to clear the package, police said.
U.S. & World
The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police said.