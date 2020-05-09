Author Alison Roman Apologizes to Chrissy Teigen After Receiving Major Backlash

Cookbook author and New York Times cooking columnist Alison Roman has publicly apologized to Chrissy Teigen after receiving backlash for comments she made about her fellow culinary creative.

The apology comes shortly after Teigen reacted with disappointment to comments Roman made in an interview with The New Consumer, wherein she differentiates her career from the branding of celebrities in the lifestyle world, like Teigen and organizing expert, author and TV host Marie Kondo.

"Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me," Roman told the outlet. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her."

Roman later added: "That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f--king money."

Since a public outcry and a response from Teigen herself, Roman has issued an apology.

"Hi @chrissyteigen!" Roman's tweet began. "I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I'm genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn't have used you /your business (or Marie's! [Kondo]) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I'm so sorry."

Roman continued: "Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don't think it's yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we'd probably get along."

In response to Roman's initial criticism, Teigen took to Twitter on Friday.

"This is a huge bummer and hit me hard," the Cravings author explained. "I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

Teigen also took exception to the notion that her brand is superficial or faceless.

"I started cravings because I wanted something for myself," she said in a series of follow-up tweets. "I wanted something John didn't buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn't a 'machine' or 'farmed content' - it's me and 2 other women. I didn't 'sell out' by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that."

Other celebrities even chimed in on Teigen's thread, such as The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil.

"Man... this is a huge bummer," Jamil tweeted. "It's also always so distasteful and cliche to be a white woman slamming women of colour building big brands and being successful in business. Did she forget to mention Martha Stewart's cookware or was it just the two Asian women she's angry with?"

Teigen also emphasized that because the comments came from someone she deeply respected, it hurt even more.

"I genuinely loved everything about Alison," Teigen said. "Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I've made countless NYT recipes she's created, posting along the way. I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially. And Marie [Kondo], too. Marie is awesome."

The supportive husband he is, John Legend did step in with some words of love and wisdom.

"I love what you are building," Legend tweeted. "I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind. I'm so proud of you."