Australia knocks France out of Women's World Cup after dramatic penalty shootout, heads to semifinals

Australia edged France on penalty kicks Saturday to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time.

Cortnee Vine took Australia’s 10th penalty from the spot and calmly converted to give the Matildas a 7-6 win in the shootout after the quarterfinal match finished 0-0 after regulation and extra time.

The Australians missed two earlier chances to clinch a dramatic shootout but ultimately it didn’t matter as they ended a long curse for tournament hosts. The Australians became the only team other than the United States to advance past the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup as the host nation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Australia will play either England or Colombia next Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final.

Following the championship match for the 2023...World Cup at Sydney Olympic Stadium on Aug. 20, where will the Women’s World Cup be off to next?