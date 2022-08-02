DOJ Sues Idaho for Restricting Abortion Access to Patients in Need of Lifesaving Treatment

The Justice Department is suing Idaho to block the state's new abortion restrictions, saying it violated federal law requiring hospitals to to provide necessary stabilizing treatment – including abortion – to people suffering from an emergency medical condition.

The lawsuit is the first by the department since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to an abortion, in June.

Garland was joined by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, who is leading the Justice Department’s Reproductive Rights Task Force, in announcing the agency's "first affirmative litigation."

In announcing the task force last week, Garland said it will monitor and push back on state and local efforts to further restrict abortion.

"And when we learn that states are infringing on federal protections, we will consider every tool at our disposal to affirm those protections — including filing affirmative suits, filing statements of interest, and intervening in private litigation," Garland said at the event, which brought together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how best to offer legal services and protections for women seeking abortions.