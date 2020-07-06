Chicago's July Fourth Weekend Ends With 17 Dead, 72 Wounded

At least 17 people, including a young girl, are dead and at least 72 others have been wounded in shootings across the city over the long Fourth of July weekend.

Twelve of the victims were minors and two of them died from their injuries, according to police.

The most recent fatality took place when a 39-year-old man was found shot and unresponsive around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said. The man had one gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Further details surrounding what happened weren't immediately known, but Area Four detectives were investigating.

Multiple fatal shootings were reported across the city early Sunday morning, including in the 1000 block of East 132nd Street. According to Chicago police, multiple people became involved in an argument with another man before leaving a parking lot and walking into a residence.

Police say the man then opened fire through the door, striking two individuals. A 24-year-old man was shot in the left torso, and was later pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center.

A 20-year-old man was also hit in the left leg, and is in fair condition at Christ Hospital.

Just an hour later in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue, a total of six people were shot while setting off fireworks, according to police.

A 20-year-old woman was hit in the head and stomach when a person in a white vehicle began firing shots at the group. She was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was pronounced dead.

At least three of the other victims were in critical condition after the shooting. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and the knee, while a 27-year-old man was shot in the right abdomen. A 28-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and leg, and all three were taken to Mount Sinai, police said.

A 44-year-old man was shot twice in the hip, and a 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Both are in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Vincennes, a 21-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired. According to police, he was hit in the head, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody in connection with any of these shootings.

In the city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of West 27th Street, a 27-year-old man was walking when two men got out of a vehicle and opened fire, striking him multiple times.

According to Chicago police, the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than two hours later, another fatal shooting took place, this one in the 4700 block of West Huron, according to police.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., two men were standing outside when a man walked up to them and fired shots. A 39-year-old man was shot in the chest, neck and face, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, a 36-year-old, was hit in both arms, and is in fair condition at Mount Sinai.

On Friday in the 5700 block of South Elizabeth, a 28-year-old man was sitting on the porch of a residence when a man walked up to the porch and began firing shots, hitting the man in the head.

According to police, the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As the Fourth of July dawned, another fatal shooting occurred in the 6600 block of South Halsted Avenue, according to police. In this incident, two men were at a business when another man began firing shots, striking both victims.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago. Another victim, a 49-year-old man, was sitting in a vehicle at the time and was hit in the left thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, and Area One detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Another fatal shooting was reported early Saturday morning, this time along South Lake Shore Drive. According to police, three victims were walking near the location when a group of approximately six men approached a 34-year-old woman that was in the trio.

Three or four of the men distracted the woman while two men pulled out weapons and began firing shots at her, police said.

The woman was hit in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man was also shot, suffering wounds to his right leg, thigh and torso, and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition. A 32-year-old man was taken to Northwestern and is in good condition after suffering a graze wound to his left leg.

A 31-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 6400 block of South Hoyne at approximately 7:16 a.m. Saturday when a person in a dark-colored SUV began firing shots.

The man was hit in the chest, neck and right arm, and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 7:02 p.m. in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue near West Washington Boulevard. A 32-year-old man also suffered a graze wound in the incident, police stated. That individual self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was reported to be in fair condition.

At approximately 9:43 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, three individuals were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a blue SUV fired shots at them. According to Chicago police, a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest, and he was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 44-year-old man is in fair condition after being shot in the left thigh, and a 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her ankle and refused treatment. No suspect is in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Just over an hour later, another fatal shooting occurred in the 8300 block of South Kingston. The victims were standing on a sidewalk when they heard gunfire, according to police.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man is in fair condition after being shot in the right shoulder, and a 60-year-old man was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was listed in good condition after being shot in the leg. A fourth victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the leg, and is in good condition at the University of Chicago.

No suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Chicago police are also investigating a mass shooting in the 6100 block of South Carpenter, where a total of eight people were shot, according to authorities.

One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was shot in the back, and was later pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Three more male victims were also pronounced dead, according to police. Two of the victims died at the scene, while another died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. All had suffered gunshot wounds to their chests and backs, and have not been identified at this time.

Another man, a 35-year-old, is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital after being shot in the hip, leg, arm and wrist, while two boys, an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old, are in fair condition with minor injuries. A 29-year-old man was shot in the foot and is also in fair condition at St. Bernard.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Thursday –

At approximately 8:36 p.m. in the 600 block of East 133 rd Street, a 31-year-old woman was riding in a car when a man in a passing black sedan fired shots, hitting her in the arm. According to police, she was taken to Roseland Hospital, where she is in good condition.

Street, a 31-year-old woman was riding in a car when a man in a passing black sedan fired shots, hitting her in the arm. According to police, she was taken to Roseland Hospital, where she is in good condition. In the 4300 block of West 79th Street at approximately 10:31 p.m., two individuals were riding in a car when a person in a white vehicle approached and fired shots, according to police. A 27-year-old woman was hit in both arms, and was listed in good condition at Christ Hospital, while a 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his shoulder and refused medical attention.

Friday –

Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Coles at approximately 2:56 a.m. when they got involved in a verbal altercation with another man, who then pulled out a gun and fired shots at them. According to police, a 29-year-old man was hit in the back and is in serious condition, and a 35-year-old man was hit in the hand and foot and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago.

At approximately 3:21 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Hoyne, an 18-year-old man was inside of a vehicle when two men attempted to rob him. Police say one of the men then pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the chest. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in unknown condition.

In the 6900 block of South Wabash at approximately 7:18 p.m., two men were inside a vehicle when they were shot, according to police. A 24-year-old man was hit in the neck and a 26-year-old man was hit in the calf, but both men were taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 52-year-old man was standing on a corner in the 1400 block of West 18 th Street when another man fired shots at him, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Street when another man fired shots at him, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police. At approximately 8:52 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Exchange, three victims were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired. An 18-year-old man was hit in both legs, and a 23-year-old woman was hit in the arm and torso, and both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police. The third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was hit in the right arm, and is in good condition.

Chicago police discovered a 29-year-old man lying in the street in the 7200 block of South Artesian after he was shot in the upper body, leg and arm. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

In the 400 block of West 77th Street at approximately 10:43 p.m., a 19-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the buttocks. According to police, the teen was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

Saturday -

At approximately 1:35 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Calumet, a 45-year-old man was in a residence when another man knocked on his door. When the victim answered he was shot in the mouth, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

A 41-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Grand Avenue at approximately 1:48 a.m. when a person began firing shots at him. The man was not hit by gunfire, but suffered cuts to his ear from breaking glass. He is in good condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was standing outside a residence in the 2100 block of South Canalport at approximately 2:30 a.m. when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him, striking him in the foot. Police say the man was treated and released.

In the 7600 block of south Drexel at approximately 3:07 a.m., two men were standing on a sidewalk when they saw a vehicle approaching and then heard gunfire. A 24-year-old man was hit in the left leg, and a 28-year-old man was hit in the left buttocks, according to police. Both are in good condition.

A 33-year-old man was riding in a car in the 200 block of West Garfield at approximately 4 a.m. when he was shot in the buttocks. According to police, the man was driven to the University of Chicago by another friend, and he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 6:48 a.m. in the 700 block of East 90 th Street, a man in his 20’s was shot in the right ear, and is in serious condition at the University of Chicago, according to authorities.

Street, a man in his 20’s was shot in the right ear, and is in serious condition at the University of Chicago, according to authorities. At approximately 8:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ada, a 27-year-old man was sitting in a chair on a lawn when he was shot multiple times in the back. According to police, the man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 38-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Essex at approximately 10 p.m. when she suffered a graze wound to her back when someone opened fire, police said. The woman refused treatment.

A total of three people were shot in the 2800 block of South Keeler at approximately 10:25 p.m., police said. Two men were standing in an alley when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots. A 23-year-old man was shit in the shoulder, and is in serious condition at Mount Sinai, while a 27-year-old man was hit in the leg and is listed in fair condition. A 15-year-old boy, who happened to be nearby, was hit by a stray bullet, and was treated for a gunshot wound to his knee.

Just after 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Harding, two individuals were standing outside when a person in a passing dark-colored sedan fired shots. A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai, according to police. A 26-year-old woman was hit in the leg and lower backside, and is in serious condition, police said.

In the 3000 block of South Kenneth at approximately 11:56 p.m., a 31-year-old man was standing in a group of people when a person in a passing silver Nissan sedan fired shots, striking him in the lower backside. Police say the man is in fair condition.

Sunday –

Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, were standing in the hallway of an apartment building in the 7400 block of North Artesian when a man fired shots through a door, striking the victims. The girl suffered a graze wound to her right hand, and is in good condition, while a 48-year-old woman was hit in the both legs. She is in serious condition at St. Francis, according to police.

At approximately 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 15 th Street, a 17-year-old girl was riding in a car when two men fired shots, striking her in the left shoulder. The girl was taken to Stroger in good condition, police said.

Street, a 17-year-old girl was riding in a car when two men fired shots, striking her in the left shoulder. The girl was taken to Stroger in good condition, police said. Three people were sitting outside in the 1400 block of South Lawndale when they were shot, according to police. All three victims were taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue, a 26-year-old woman was standing with a group on a sidewalk when a man began firing at the group. She was hit in both thighs, and is in good condition at Stroger, according to police.

In the 1200 block of West Hastings, two teens were sitting on a porch at approximately 1:37 a.m. when a person inside a silver vehicle fired shots. One of the teens, a 17-year-old, was hit in the hand, while a 19-year-old man was hit in the arm. Both are in good condition, police say.

Just before 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams, two men were hit by gunfire. According to police, a 23-year-old man was hit in the torso, and a 26-year-old was hit in the back. Both are in critical condition at Stroger.

A 34-year-old man was standing in the gangway of a residence in the 11200 block of South Normal when shots were fired, police said. The man was hit in the abdomen and right leg, and is in fair condition.

In the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue at approximately 4:52 a.m., a 30-year-old man was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his body. He was in good condition, but is being uncooperative with officers about the incident.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Kingsbury, a 26-year-old man was shot, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic, where he’s in critical condition.

Four victims were struck by gunfire around 2:30 p.m. while in an alley in the 3700 block of West Jackson, according to police. A 16-year-old girl who was struck in the side and a 19-year-old man who was struck in each thigh were transported to Stroger hospital and are both in good condition, police said. A 55-year-old man was struck in buttocks and was sent to Mt. Sinai and is in good condition. A 35-year-old man who suffered a graze wound refused treatment.

Two victims were shot while inside a vehicle around 6:05 p.m.in the 9200 block of South Manistee. A 22-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A 26-year-old man was stuck in the knee and transported to the same hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized in stable condition after suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder around 5:59 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Karlov Avenue. The boy was on the street when a "gray-in-color" vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, according to police.

Just after 10 p.m., a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 600 block of East 40th Street with a group of other men when they heard gunshots, police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, according to authorities. No one in the group was able to provide details on the alleged gunmen, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot around 10:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Federal, authorities said. The teen was walking when two men approached him and one of them fired shots, striking him in the hand, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. The suspects fled the scene and were not in custody as of Monday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Monday –