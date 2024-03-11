Australia

At least 50 people injured by ‘strong movement' on plane traveling from Australia to New Zealand

One patient was believed to be in serious condition.

By The Associated Press

A Latam Airlines aircraft.
Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At least 50 people were injured Monday by what officials described as a “strong movement” on a Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that there was "a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement.” It did not elaborate on what happened.

Passengers were met by paramedics when the flight touched down in Auckland.

About 50 people were treated at the scene for mostly mild injuries, with 13 taken to a hospital, an ambulance spokesperson said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

One patient was believed to be in serious condition.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled and was to continue to Santiago, Chile.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Australia
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us