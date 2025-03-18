Astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore expected to return to Earth Tuesday

A massive homecoming is in store for four astronauts making their descent to Earth — including NASA's Sunita Williams of Massachusetts and Butch Wilmore, who have endured about nine months in space after several failed attempts to bring them home.

Needless to say, their families and communities can't wait to welcome them with open arms.

Students and teachers at Sunita Williams Elementary School — along with the entire Needham community — will surely be excited to welcome Williams home.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Scott McCourt went to school with Williams and was in the same Needham graduating class back in 1983. He now co-owns The Common Room, a Needham sports bar that is hosting a watch party Tuesday night to mark his former classmate's return.

"We have been proud of Suni for a long time, and we have known about her here certainly, and now with this event she is known globally and it is really great to see," McCourt said. "Everyone knew she was going to be something, because she was that kind of person. You never would have known a world famous astronaut or anything like that, but yeah, she is a terrific person."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It is unbelievable how the town is buzzing about having a real hometown hero," added Tom Griffin, who co-owns The Common Room with McCourt. "There is nothing I would want to do for that many days. Even my favorite thing in the world I wouldn't want to do, but being stuck in that little small space? That is incredible to me."

"This is going to be a great return, and when she does make it back to Needham, we are hoping she comes in for a bit to eat. Or a beer? She deserves at least a beer. It's on us."

Needham native Sunita Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore have spent nine months in space after originally being scheduled for an eight-day mission. The flight that will finally take them home launched Friday. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

The SpaceX Dragon undocked from the International Space Station shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Splashdown is scheduled for shortly before 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Williams' and Wilmore's mission was supposed to last about 10 days, but concerns over Starliner’s propulsion system left them up in space for nine months.

Williams reflected on their extended time in space earlier this month – with a mix of emotions to be headed back home.

“This very unique place gives you an amazing perspective, not only out the window, obviously, but also just on how to solve problems," Williams said. "I don't want to lose that, that spark of inspiration and in that perspective when I leave, so I'm going to have to bottle it somehow.”

Following the splashdown Tuesday evening, crews will be in place to recover the SpaceX Dragon and get the astronauts onto a ship. Then, they will be flown to Johnson Space Center in Houston.