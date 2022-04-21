Russia-Ukraine War

As Many as 9,000 Feared Dead in Mass Grave Near Mariupol, City Official Says

The information was released in a statement on Telegram

FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Thursday, April 21, 2022 shows an overview of the cemetery in Manhush, some 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022.
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

An apparent mass grave in a village outside the devastated city of Mariupol may contain as many as 9,000 bodies, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Mariupol’s city council said that satellite images captured by U.S. defense contractor Maxar showed mass graves that were 20 times larger than a burial site discovered this month in the city of Bucha, outside Kyiv, according to an NBC News translation.

Seventy bodies were found in that grave, the council said. The officials estimated that the site in the village of Mangush could have between 3,000 and 9,000.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarVladimir PutinMariupolmass graves
