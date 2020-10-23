Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Feels ‘Fantastic' After Heart Surgery

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart

KITZBUEHEL, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 23: Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Climate Austrian World Summit on Hahnenkamm Race Weekend on January 23, 2020 in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
Martin Rauscher/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

