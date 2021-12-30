Iowa

Armed California Man Driving to DC to Kill Leaders on ‘Hit List' Arrested in Iowa, Officials Say

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, said he would "do whatever it takes" to kill his targets, including President Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, court documents say

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A heavily armed California man was arrested in Iowa after he told law enforcement officers that he would "do whatever it takes" to kill government leaders on his "hit list," including President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, authorities said in court papers.

The man, Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, has been held in the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs since Thursday, according to sheriff's records.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Xiong was pulled over Dec. 21 in Cass County and found to have an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor and medical kits, Secret Service Agent Justin Larson wrote in a criminal complaint.

An attorney for Xiong had no comment Wednesday.

U.S. & World

cruise ships 3 hours ago

CDC: Avoid Cruise Travel, Even If You're Vaccinated, Due to COVID Risk

Joe Biden 12 hours ago

Biden, Putin to Discuss Troop Buildup as Ukraine-Russia Tension Smolders

Xiong said he would immediately resume his journey if set free, and that he had compiled his 'kill list' which also included former President Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg, from TikTok. He made other disturbing statements to investigators as to his motivation, according to the Des Moines Register.

Read more here on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

IowaCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us