Apple Unveils New Watch, iPad During Virtual Event

By NBC Bay Area staff

Apple introduced a new Watch and iPad during a virtual event Tuesday morning, but those hoping to see a new iPhone would have to wait.

The next generation of Apple Watch was unveiled, featuring two versions: Apple Watch SE for $279 and Apple Watch 6 for $399. The watch comes in four new colors: blue, gold, red and granite, the company said.

Apple also introduced new iPads, unveiling the iPad 8 for $279 and the iPad Air starting at $599. The iPad 8 will be available Friday while the iPad Air is expected out next month. Apple brought back its Touch-Sensor feature on the iPad, perhaps conceding that Face ID has become frustrating for users wearing masks.

The company also introduced a new app called Apple Fitness +, which offers users a customized workout at home with any device, including the Watch, for $9.99 a month.

When the event was announced earlier this month, Apple fanatics were hoping the Cupertino-based tech giant would be introducing the much anticipated iPhone 12 with 5G capability, but those hopes were quickly dashed by reports that the new iPhone unveiling would come at a later date.

