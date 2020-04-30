Apple Makes Unlocking Your iPhone Easier While Wearing a Mask

Apple has made unlocking an iPhone easier during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the federal guidelines, via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to the highly contagious disease, is wearing a face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 60,000 to date. Some states have issued mandates for the use of face masks to enter certain businesses or workplaces, such as grocery stores.

Wearing a face mask has left iPhone users in a conundrum as it relates to unlocking their phones.

Apple's new beta software helps users to bypass Face ID, which cannot process unlocking the phone while a person is wearing a mask.

In the iOS 13.5 beta 3 code released yesterday, Apple brings the passcode field to the main screen simplifying unlocking a phone. Swipe up, skip the Face ID display and enter a code instead.

Dear @tim_cook @AppleSupport, can you update face id to detect and open our iphones from above the nose to forehead due to the wearing of nose masks in this covid-19 era



Thanks.

From an elated iphone user. #covidsafe #COVID19 #StayHome #Apple #iPhone — ⒺⓇⒶⓈⓂⓊⓈ (@erasazasu) April 27, 2020