Trump Administration

Appeals court declines to reinstate Trump's birthright citizenship order

The court found that the Justice Department hadn't made a “strong showing that they are likely to succeed on the merits of this appeal"

By Daniel Barnes and Nnamdi Egwuonwu | NBC News

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined the Justice Department’s request to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship, setting up a potential emergency application to the Supreme Court. 

Legal experts have said Trump's order conflicted with the Fourteenth Amendment, which extends American citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil, by denying citizenship to future children born in the United States if their mothers were unlawfully present in the country and their fathers were not citizens or permanent residents.

The Justice Department had asked the 9th Circuit to grant an emergency stay of a lower court’s decision blocking Trump's order from going into effect.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In denying the request, the panel found the Justice Department had not made a “strong showing that they are likely to succeed on the merits of this appeal.” 

One member of the panel, Trump-appointed Judge Danielle Forrest, expanded on her reasoning in a concurring opinion, taking issue with the Justice Department's characterization of an emergency.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“It is routine for both executive and legislative policies to be challenged in court, particularly where a new policy is a significant shift from prior understanding and practice,” she wrote. “And just because a district court grants preliminary relief halting a policy advanced by one of the political branches does not in and of itself an emergency make. A controversy, yes. Even an important controversy, yes. An emergency, not necessarily.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.  More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us