Michael Flynn

Appeals Court Keeps Flynn Case Alive, Won't Order Dismissal

By Eric Tucker

FILE - Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, June 24, 2019.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP (File)

A federal appeals court won't order the dismissal of the Michael Flynn prosecution, ruling Monday that a judge is entitled to scrutinize the Justice Department's request to dismiss its case against the former Trump administration national security adviser.

The decision keeps the case at least temporarily alive. In May, the Justice Department moved to dismiss the prosecution even though Flynn himself had pleaded guilty and admitted lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Michael FlynnDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us