Antonio Brown Turns Himself in to Police 24 Hours After Arrest Warrant Issued

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has turned himself in to police one day after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, his attorney Eric Schwartzreich said Thursday night.

Brown, 31, will spend the night at the Broward County jail, his lawyer said. He is expected to appear before a judge Friday morning.

"He’s innocent of these charges. Hopefully we’ll get bond tomorrow and he’ll be acquitted of all charges," Schwartzreich said.

In a press release Wednesday, the Hollywood Police Department said Brown is being charged with one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an occupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief.

Police responded to Brown's Hollywood, Florida, home on Tuesday, where they arrested his trainer, Glen Holt, on a battery charge, officials said.

Officers were able to take Holt into custody, but were unsuccessful in making contact with Brown.

Holt, 35, was charged with one count of burglary with battery. He was booked into jail before posting the $20,000 bond Wednesday.

The alleged victim, the driver of a tractor-trailer moving truck, was seen leaving the scene.

Hollywood police announced earlier this month that their athletic league had severed ties with Brown after a series of tense confrontations at his home.

Officers had responded to Brown's home on Jan. 13 after officials said he was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend regarding ownership of a Bentley. During the incident, Brown was "very rude and disrespectful" and used "degrading language" in front of his young children, police said in a statement.

In another incident back on Dec. 14, officers responded to Brown's home after his girlfriend called police to help her remove her belongings from his home after an argument the night before, an incident report said. Police said when officers approached the front door of Brown's home to explain the situation, he became argumentative and treated officers with "disrespect and disdain."

In a statement, the department said Brown was removed from its athletic league after a long relationship between the two.

"This type of behavior and communication with Officers is completely opposite of what we teach and instill in the youth of our community in the way of respect for parents, teachers, elders and all those in positions of authority. We began to reach out to Mr. Brown to have a conversation with him. We were unsuccessful in that effort," Hollywood Police said in a statement.

The department said they returned a check that was donated to the athletic league by Brown.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.