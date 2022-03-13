Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Anti-War Protests to Begin Across Europe, Small Rallies in Russia

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters also staged a march Sunday in Taipei

AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying

Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine, with small rallies taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

Trade unions called a protest in Berlin where sunny weather was expected to boost the turnout. Organizers planned to march from the city's Alexanderplatz — a large square named after Russian Tsar Alexander I — to a site near the Brandenburg Gate.

Many participants carried flags in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine, while others carried banners reading “Stop the War” and “Peace and Solidarity for the people in Ukraine.”

Protests were also planned in Warsaw, London, Madrid, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

In Russia, where protests against the war in Ukraine have typically met with a heavy police response, rights group OVD-Info said more than 200 people had been detained in 23 cities as of early afternoon Moscow time.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters staged a march Sunday in Taipei to protest the Russian invasion.

___

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Russia Strikes Military Base in Ukraine as Fighting Intensifies

Iraq 12 hours ago

Iran Claims Missile Barrage Near US Consulate in Iraq

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine Crisisprotests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us