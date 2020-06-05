2.5 Million Jobs Added in May, Unemployment Rate Declines to 13.3%

Employers added 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.

The report was much better than economists had expected. They had forecast the government would report employers shed 8.5 million more jobs last month on top of 21.4 million lost in March and April.

"These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it," the report said.

Still, the report noted that job losses continued to rise for those not on temporary layoffs, increasing by 295,000 in May to 2.3 million.

Check back for updates on this developing story.