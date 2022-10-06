Another Busload of Migrants Dropped Off at Vice President's Residence

A bus dropped off asylum seekers early Thursday outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence in Northwest D.C. for the second time this week.

About 50 men, women and children had traveled from South America to Texas before arriving in the District.

Volunteers from SAMU First Response were on hand to help the migrants. People in the crowd were seen carrying plastic bags.

Many of the migrants are expected to travel onward from the District, NBC News reported.

Thousands of migrants have arrived in D.C. and other places including New York and Martha’s Vineyard in recent months, sent by the Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida.

In September, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said he was “sending a direct message” to Harris to secure the southern border by sending more than 100 migrants to her backyard.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has described the situation as a “humanitarian crisis” that’s overwhelming aid groups.

This week, the D.C. Council also held a final vote to create an Office of Migrant Services. The temporary legislation authorizes $10 million to help migrants bused to the District. The office will receive migrants, provide transportation, give meals and address urgent medical needs, Bowser previously said.

D.C. declared a public emergency last month to deal with the arrivals.