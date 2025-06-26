Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years at the top of the monthly fashion magazine.

Wintour told staffers in a meeting Wednesday, June 25, NBC News confirmed through a Vogue company spokesperson.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She will remain chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director at Vogue.

Former editor-in-chief Grace Mirabella stepped down in 1988, giving way to Wintour to make sweeping changes in Vogue's aesthetics, brand and coverage.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Israeli model Michaela Bercu was featured in Wintour's cover at Vogue, wearing a haute couture Christian Lacroix jacket with a beaded cross and Guess jeans.

The Bercu cover, unlike anything the magazine had done, changed the brand’s history.

“It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue’s covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules,” Wintour said in a 2012 post on Vogue’s website. “Afterwards, in the way that these things can happen, people applied all sorts of interpretations: It was about mixing high and low, Michaela was pregnant, it was a religious statement. But none of these things was true. I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change. And you can’t ask for more from a cover image than that.”

This is a developing story.