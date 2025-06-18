Animals

Protester runs onto field during Club World Cup match with anti-Morocco message

The man wore a shirt that read, “Morocco, end the stray dog massacre.”

By Mario Rodriguez Canuto | The Associated Press

Protestor
The Associated Press

An animal-rights activist ran onto the field during a Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, urging Morocco to reform its treatment of stray animals.

The man wore a shirt that read, “Morocco, end the stray dog massacre,” and carried a sign that read, “Morocco: stop shooting dogs and cats.” He ran for a few seconds before he was tackled by security workers and escorted out of the stadium.

The protester's shirt and sign included the logo of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Wydad is based in Casablanca, Morocco. PETA has been critical of the Moroccan government for its treatment of stray cats and dogs.

Morocco is among the hosts of the 2030 World Cup. The government has expanded a “Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return” program for stray animals, but activists have claimed that animals are being killed rather than neutered.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Some of the world's best club soccer teams will compete in a World Cup-style tournament in the United States.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AnimalsSoccer
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us