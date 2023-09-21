Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch stops cutting off tails of Budweiser Clydesdale horses after backlash

The company faced backlash from PETA and other animal rights activists

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Anheuser-Busch says it has ended its practice of cutting the tails of the famous Clydesdale horses used in Budweiser commercials and at events after facing backlash from animal rights advocates.

"The practice of equine tail docking was discontinued earlier this year,” Anheuser-Busch said in a statement sent to NBC News. “The safety and well-being of our beloved Clydesdales is our top priority."

Over the past year, the beverage giant has faced mounting backlash over the practice known as “docking,” which can involve cutting through a horse’s tailbone for cosmetic reasons.

The decision to end the practice appears to come after animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said an investigation found Budweiser horses had their tails docked for cosmetic purposes.

