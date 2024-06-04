Angel Reese

Angel Reese handed baffling ejection during Sky-Liberty game

Reese appeared to wave off the referee, leading to the ejection

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

During Tuesday's Sky-Liberty game, a referee ejected Angel Reese after a seemingly minuscule dispute.

Reese appeared to argue slightly with the referee, then brushed him off by waving towards him. The Sky forward earned a double-tech on the play, earning her the ejection.

"I tried to get an explanation and I did not," head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the game, per Karli Bell.

The ejection was so poor, it appears even Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu disputed it. According to one account, Ionescu said to a referee, "She got two techs just for saying that's bulls---?"

Reese's frustration was justified. She shot 3-of-12 from the field, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Sky fell to the Liberty, 88-75, moving their record to 3-5 on the season.

The ejection marked the first of Reese's career.

This article tagged under:

Angel Reese
