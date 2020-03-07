Amtrak to Suspend Acela Nonstop DC-NY Service as Virus Fears Slow Travel

Amtrak plans to suspend Acela Nonstop lines due to decreased demand as the novel coronavirus outbreak grows across the country.

Amtrak will suspend the service between March 10 and May 26, which is the day after Memorial Day.

That means three routes (trains 2401, 2402 and 2403) that go directly between Washington, D.C., and New York City won't run. Travelers can use alternative Northeast Corridor routes, Amtrak says.

Many across the country are adjusting travel plans to protect themselves against COVID-19, which can cause symptoms including mild to severe respiratory effects.

Amtrak says safety is its top priority. The transport service says it has stepped up cleaning protocols and made sanitizing materials available to customers and staff to safeguard against the spread of a virus that has sickened more than 100,000 across the world.

Customers can also change reservations for travel dates before April 30 without paying a change fee.

Dozens of coronavirus cases have been confirmed in New York, including two people who attended a conference in D.C.