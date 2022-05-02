It was a rough ride on the rails for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit riders Monday morning with some trains canceled and other greatly delayed due to a crash in New Jersey.
Downed power lines stopped all Northeast Corridor trains between Philadelphia and New York during the Monday rush, Amtrak tweeted.
The issue was first reported around 6:15 a.m. and remained an issue for nearly three hours.
The wire issues happened near Edison, NJ Transit tweeted. It caused NJ Transit to halt trains between Rahway and Trenton. Limited service would operate between Rahway and NYC, the agency tweeted after 9 a.m. NJ Transit said that rail tickets would be honored on buses, private carriers and PATH.
Amtrak said the wire issues stemmed from a crash: "Amtrak has temporarily suspended and modified all train service between Philadelphia (PHL) and New York City (NYP) due to a power issue of the railroad stemming from a car accident that struck a pole in Talmage Road in Edison, NJ."
Amtrak warned that travelers could expect delays as the morning goes on. They revealed just after 9 a.m. that trains had departed from Philly and NYC. Those trains were greatly delayed with Train 111 out of Philly operating 1 hour, 50 minutes late and Acela Train 2103 out of NYC operating about 50 minutes late.
U.S. & World
Some other trains like Carolinian Train 79 and Palmetto Train 89 that go far beyond the Northeast of the United States, remained in limbo while delayed, Amtrak said.
This story is developing and will be updated.