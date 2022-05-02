It was a rough ride on the rails for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit riders Monday morning with some trains canceled and other greatly delayed due to a crash in New Jersey.

Downed power lines stopped all Northeast Corridor trains between Philadelphia and New York during the Monday rush, Amtrak tweeted.

SERVICE ADVISORY: Due to downed powerlines service is currently stopped between Philadelphia (PHL) and New York (NYP). We will update when more information is available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) May 2, 2022

The issue was first reported around 6:15 a.m. and remained an issue for nearly three hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The wire issues happened near Edison, NJ Transit tweeted. It caused NJ Transit to halt trains between Rahway and Trenton. Limited service would operate between Rahway and NYC, the agency tweeted after 9 a.m. NJ Transit said that rail tickets would be honored on buses, private carriers and PATH.

Northeast Corridor Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Rahway and Trenton due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Edison. NJT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJT bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken

& 33rd St-NY. pic.twitter.com/aVYPDgeHg3 — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) May 2, 2022

Amtrak said the wire issues stemmed from a crash: "Amtrak has temporarily suspended and modified all train service between Philadelphia (PHL) and New York City (NYP) due to a power issue of the railroad stemming from a car accident that struck a pole in Talmage Road in Edison, NJ."

Amtrak warned that travelers could expect delays as the morning goes on. They revealed just after 9 a.m. that trains had departed from Philly and NYC. Those trains were greatly delayed with Train 111 out of Philly operating 1 hour, 50 minutes late and Acela Train 2103 out of NYC operating about 50 minutes late.

Some other trains like Carolinian Train 79 and Palmetto Train 89 that go far beyond the Northeast of the United States, remained in limbo while delayed, Amtrak said.

This story is developing and will be updated.