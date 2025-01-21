American held in Afghanistan has been released, his family says

At least one American detained in Afghanistan was released amid the U.S. presidential transition, according to his family, in an apparent prisoner exchange with the Taliban.

The Taliban had confirmed that they were holding Ryan Corbett, an American arrested in Afghanistan in August 2022 and whom the State Department had classified as wrongfully detained.

"Today, our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude and praise to God for sustaining Ryan’s life and bringing him back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives," his family said in a statement on their website early Tuesday.

In a statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said "American citizens" had been released in exchange for Khan Muhammad, who was arrested in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar about two decades ago and who had been serving a life sentence in California.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Muhammad was convicted in 2008 on narcoterrorism and heroin distribution charges. It said Muhammad, an Afghan Taliban member, had sought to acquire rockets for attacks on Americans and their allies in Afghanistan, and purchased opium meant to be converted into heroin and sent to the United States.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told NBC News on Tuesday that two U.S. nationals had been released in exchange for Muhammad but declined to disclose their identities.

The Corbett family thanked both former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who was sworn into office on Monday. The Biden administration had been in talks with the Taliban to exchange Americans detained in Afghanistan for Afghans in U.S. custody, a senior Taliban leader with direct knowledge of the negotiations told NBC News this month.

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday.

Both the Corbett family and the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed thanks to the government of Qatar for its mediation efforts.

Corbett, a longtime resident of Afghanistan before the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces in 2021, was visiting the country at the time of his arrest. He was said to be experiencing declining health during his detention.

The Corbett family said they were thinking of those still waiting for the return of other Americans held in Afghanistan, including the families of George Glezmann and Mahmoud Habibi, whose release has recently been reported as a possibility.

"It was our hope that Ryan, George and Mahmoud would be returned to their families together, and we cannot imagine the pain that our good fortune will bring them," they said. "We recognize the immense privilege of our family’s reunion today, and pledge to keep praying — and fighting — for George and Mahmoud’s swift release."

The Taliban had said the accusations against the three Americans included spying and preaching Christianity in Afghanistan, which the Taliban rules according to Islamic law.

Biden spoke with family members of Corbett, Glezmann and Habibi this month.

During his four years in office, Biden brought back more than 75 American citizens and residents detained around the world, including in prisoner swaps with China and Russia.

Jennifer Jett reported from Hong Kong, and Mushtaq Yusufzai from Peshawar, Pakistan.

