American Airlines plane headed to Miami hits parked plane in Philadelphia

No one was injured but the 160 passengers and six crew members were removed from the plane

A plane that was headed to Miami clipped another plane before takeoff in Philadelphia on Sunday.

American Airlines officials said the tail of the plane made contact with the tail of a parked plane during pushback from the gate at Philadelphia International Airport.

No one was injured, but the 160 passengers and six crew members were removed from the plane.

The Miami-bound plane was taken out of service for inspection and customers continued on to Miami International Airport on a replacement aircraft, officials said.

No one was on the parked plane.

