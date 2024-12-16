American Airlines plane headed to Miami hits parked plane in Philadelphia

A plane that was headed to Miami clipped another plane before takeoff in Philadelphia on Sunday.
American Airlines officials said the tail of the plane made contact with the tail of a parked plane during pushback from the gate at Philadelphia International Airport.
No one was injured, but the 160 passengers and six crew members were removed from the plane.
The Miami-bound plane was taken out of service for inspection and customers continued on to Miami International Airport on a replacement aircraft, officials said.
No one was on the parked plane.
