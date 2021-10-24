emergency landing

Plane Heading From NY to LA Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Reported in Cabin

There were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles, officials said.

By Associated Press

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, according to officials with the airline and the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

An airport official said the plane landed without incident around 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin. The passengers and crew evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

There were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles, officials said.

The runway was closed for approximately five minutes. American Airlines is holding the plane in Madison until it can be inspected.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

