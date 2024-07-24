American 7-Elevens are (finally) getting a Japan-style menu makeover

At long last, there will be more than hot dog weenies at the konbini.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal published a video report on 7-Eleven’s recent efforts to bring a similar range of food items to its U.S. stores that it already is well-known for in Japan.

7-Eleven’s Japanese convenience stores — aka konbini — put a focus on unique and tantalizing food — in stark contrast to the hot dogs and Slurpees of its American counterpart.

7-Eleven's chicken teryaki rice balls. (7-Eleven)

The company’s leadership, Japanese company Seven & I Holdings, is taking a page from the konbini with partnerships with famous Japanese restaurants, onigiri (rice balls) and egg sandos and embarking on a similar regionally focused approach in its American stores.

“We are constantly evolving the fresh food assortment in our stores, tailoring the offerings at each location to meet the needs and preferences of local customers,” a 7-Eleven spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

“Our team draws inspiration from around the world to introduce new items like Mangonada donuts with Tajin, barbecue pork sliders, chicken curry bowls and everything breakfast sandwiches that can be found at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the country,” they add.

7-Eleven's Mangoñada donut with Tajin. (7-Eleven)

7-Eleven Inc. also says it works closely with Seven-Eleven Japan to share learnings and best practices, including working with some of the same fresh food manufacturers and commissaries.

This meeting of minds is leading to the introduction of new items in its stateside shops like chicken teriyaki rice balls, miso ramen and sweet chili crisp wings. 7-Eleven says that all of these items are currently available at select locations across the U.S.

7-Eleven's pulled pork slider. (7-Eleven)

7-Eleven began its story in 1927 by selling ice (really) in America before expanding its range of items to snacks, Big Gulps and Slurpees over the many decades its been around. In 1974, the company expanded to Japan, where it thrived.

After two bankruptcies during the Great Depression and in 1990, the company’s largest shareholder, Ito-Yokado, formed Seven & I Holdings and purchased 7-Eleven in 2005.

It now boasts more than 13,000 shops in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 21,000 shops in Japan.

