Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Safe in NYC After Abduction in Reading, Pa.

Dwayne Taylor, 47, was arrested in Brooklyn by the New York Police Department and FBI

By Rudy Chinchilla and Christine Mattson

A missing 13-year-old girl was found safe in New York City after she was abducted from her home in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities confirmed Wednesday night.

Police said the missing girl was found with no shoes on the 900 block of Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn around 6:15 p.m.

Dwayne Taylor, 47, was arrested on the 800 block of Glenmore Avenue in Brooklyn by the New York Police Department and FBI, officials said. He's held in New York on state charges and will be arraigned "in the near future."

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said the girl was abducted from her home and it was not a "random, off the street" kidnapping. However, her connection to Taylor remains under investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert earlier in the day, that has since been cancelled, for the missing 13-year-old who had been taken by an unknown male in a silver Chevrolet Traverse with Pennsylvania plates.

The girl had been last seen around 2 a.m. in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading, police said.

Law enforcement in New York was notified that the individual who took the girl was in transit to the city, officials said.

The NYPD said a vehicle fitting the description was found on Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn with a 13-year-old inside Wednesday evening.

