AMBER ALERT Issued for Abducted Boy in Salem, NJ

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a boy who police say was abducted in Salem City, New Jersey, on Monday.
Police say 4-year-old Lincoln Walker was last seen at Cedar Grove Apartments on 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem City.
Investigators believe Walker was abducted by a woman named Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez.
Police have not yet released a photo of the boy or Velez-Fernandez.
Walker is described as a 4-year-old Black boy weighing 43 pounds and standing 38 inches. He was last seen wearing jeans with no shirt and no shoes.
Police also said Velez-Fernandez is driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD. She is described as a Hispanic woman though police have not released a more detailed description of her.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.