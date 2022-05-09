Amber Alert

AMBER ALERT Issued for Abducted Boy in Salem, NJ

By David Chang

Amber Alert
Getty Images

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a boy who police say was abducted in Salem City, New Jersey, on Monday.

Police say 4-year-old Lincoln Walker was last seen at Cedar Grove Apartments on 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem City.

Investigators believe Walker was abducted by a woman named Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez.

Police have not yet released a photo of the boy or Velez-Fernandez.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Walker is described as a 4-year-old Black boy weighing 43 pounds and standing 38 inches. He was last seen wearing jeans with no shirt and no shoes.

Police also said Velez-Fernandez is driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD. She is described as a Hispanic woman though police have not released a more detailed description of her.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

U.S. & World

baby formula 3 hours ago

CVS, Walgreens Limit Baby Formula Sales Amid Supply Shortages

Broadband internet 11 hours ago

Low-Income Homes Eligible for Discounted Internet Under New Program

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertNew JerseySalem City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us