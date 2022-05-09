AMBER ALERT Issued for Abducted Boy in Salem, NJ

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a boy who police say was abducted in Salem City, New Jersey, on Monday.

Police say 4-year-old Lincoln Walker was last seen at Cedar Grove Apartments on 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem City.

Investigators believe Walker was abducted by a woman named Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez.

Police have not yet released a photo of the boy or Velez-Fernandez.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Walker is described as a 4-year-old Black boy weighing 43 pounds and standing 38 inches. He was last seen wearing jeans with no shirt and no shoes.

Police also said Velez-Fernandez is driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD. She is described as a Hispanic woman though police have not released a more detailed description of her.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.