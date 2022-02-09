DOJ

Alleged Crypto Launderer Goes Viral After People Discover Her Rap Videos

Heather Morgan’s social media accounts have become as much of a spectacle as her alleged heist

AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams

A woman behind what the Department of Justice called its "largest financial seizure ever" has captured the attention of the internet — but not because she allegedly tried to launder billions in stolen bitcoin.

Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to launder billions of dollars worth of bitcoin stolen during a 2016 hack targeting the virtual cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, the DOJ said.

It didn’t take long after news broke of Morgan’s arrest for people to find her sizable online footprint. Morgan has since gone viral for her extensive social media presence, including her rap songs on YouTube and Spotify and her articles for Forbes.

Now, Morgan’s online presence has become as much of a spectacle as her alleged heist.

This article tagged under:

DOJDepartment of Justicecrypto launderingHeather MorganIlya Lichtenstein
