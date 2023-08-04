All Christmas Tree Shops locations to close in coming weeks

All Christmas Tree Shops locations, including four in Connecticut, are closing their doors on Aug. 12, according to their website.

The stores in Danbury, Manchester, Orange and Waterford recently announced the closure and said everything in stores will be on sale. Merchandise will be available for up to 80% off.

If you have an unused Christmas Tree Shops gift card, you’re going to want to spend it sooner than later.

Several other stores in the surrounding area are also closing their doors. Eight stores in Massachusetts, 11 stores in New York, two stores in New Hampshire, one store in Rhode Island and one store in Vermont are also closing Aug. 12.

Christmas Tree Shops is liquidating its remaining 70 stores after it filed for bankruptcy back in May. For a list of store locations, click here.