Alex Pettyfer and Model Toni Garrn Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order! Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are engaged.

The happy couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on New Year's Eve. They both shared the same shot (although Pettyfer's was a Boomerang) that showed them kissing with Garrn's dazzling ring taking center stage. The 27-year-old's caption revealed that her "Magic Mike" love proposed last week.

As the German supermodel wrote in her caption, "Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer."

For his part, Pettyfer gushed over his "soulmate." As he wrote, "Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I got both."

Garrn also posted about the engagement on her Instagram Story.

2019 Celebrity Engagements

On Monday, the Victoria's Secret model shared her favorite memories from the decade on her story. At the end of the story were several posts about Pettyfer.

The first was a silly video of them dancing in a mirror to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." As she wrote, "Lastly.. in the last year of this decade I met this one."

The second photo was a shot of their entwined hands. For the caption, Garrn said, "And made 2019 the best year yet."

Next up was a selfie of the two on a hike. The 29-year-old actor is planting a kiss on his love's cheek in the sweet shot. As Garrn said in the caption, "Onto 2020 with this maniac."

Lastly, the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actress shared a selfie of her and Pettyfer on Christmas that showed off her stunning engagement ring again, which Pettyfer got at Anna Sheffield Fine Jewelry, according to his Instagram.

As she gushed in the selfie's caption, "Ok now for real the last throwback to 2019. Onto 2020 as wifey." Pettyfer shared his fiance's post to his story, adding, "I still can't believe it."

The two have been together for about 10 months. They were first seen attending Elton John's Oscars party together in February.

This is Pettyfer's reported third engagement. He was rumored to be engaged to ex-girlfriend Marloes Horst in 2017, as well as ex Riley Keough in 2012.

Garrn previously dated NBA player Chandler Parsons in 2015, and she also dated Leonardo DiCaprio for 18 months from 2013 to 2014. They sparked reconciliation rumors in 2017 when they were seen at an event together, but a source told E! News at the time they were not back together officially.

Now, Pettyfer and Garrn are clearly over-the-moon together. Congratulations to the happy couple!