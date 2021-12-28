Alex murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh's Wife Left Him All of Her Property in Will Before Mysterious Murder

The South Carolina legal scion, 53, has been in jail since October and has been hit with a slew of charges, most of them financial crimes

Maggie Murdaugh, the wife of embattled South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, left her property to him in her will before she and their son were mysteriously killed in June, according to a copy of her last will and testament.

Alex Murdaugh, 53, has faced months of public scrutiny since his wife, 52, and son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot multiple times on June 7 at the family’s home in rural Islandton, South Carolina, about 65 miles west of Charleston.

Since then, Alex Murdaugh has been at the center of a storm of allegations -- including misusing money from his law firm -- that led to the suspension of his law license. He also enlisted a hitman to kill him so his surviving son, Buster, could cash in on his $10 million life insurance policy, one of his attorneys said.

The deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh remain unsolved.

