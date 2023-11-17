Alex murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time

Alex Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to more than a dozen counts, including money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud, in exchange for a 27-year sentence

By James Pollard | Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh
Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to financial crimes in state court, adding to the prison time facing the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and son.

Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to more than a dozen counts, including money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud, in exchange for a 27-year sentence. The sentence must be approved by Judge Clifton Newman, who set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 28 at which victims or their families will get to speak.

Murdaugh is already serving life in prison without parole after he was convicted in March of two counts of murder.

His lawyers are seeking a new trial in the murder case, citing allegations that the court clerk tampered with the jury. The clerk has denied the allegations.

Murdaugh already admitted his guilt in federal court in September to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, for the murders of his wife and son.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alex murdaugh
