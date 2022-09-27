Alex Jones Testimony to Continue This Week

Alex Jones is expected to take the stand and be cross examined this week as the defamation trial continues in Waterbury.

That was supposed to happen last Friday, but Jones' attorney, Norm Pattis, waived his right to do so.

On Friday, Jones arrived to Waterbury Superior Court and immediately spoke to the press. He said his character is being misrepresented and that he feels he is being treated unjustly.

Shortly after that, Sandy Hook families and their lawyers arrived at the court.

About an hour later, Jones came back outside saying he will return this week.

Pattis said he thought that waiving the right to cross examine Jones was right move. "We elected to do so is because we thought he handled himself well," Pattis said in part.

"This morning, the defense decided not to cross examine him, which is their right and you should not place blame on anyone for that. The defense does expect to call Mr. Jones at the end of next week," Judge Barbara Bellis said on Friday.

Jones said last week that he is expected to be in court this Wednesday or Thursday, but that's a decision for the judge to make.

Jurors are deciding how much money Jones should have to pay several Sandy Hook families after calling the school shooting a hoax.