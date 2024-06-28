Aldi Chocolate chip muffins recalled nationwide

Aldi Chocolate chip muffins are recalled nationwide.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Aldi Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffins 4 count have been recalled due to an allergy alert for undeclared walnuts.

Over 11,000 cases are affected.

Aldi Bakeshop issued a voluntary recall announcement shared on the FDA website warning consumers that the product may contain walnuts, despite the ingredient not being listed on the packaging.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall announcement states.

The recalled "Aldi - Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 count" was distributed nationwide in Aldi retail stores.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

FGF Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Walnuts in “Aldi - Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 Count" https://t.co/TAdqFoQoRA pic.twitter.com/0qZt4U65eD — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 27, 2024

The recalled Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin 4 count is marked with lot # NF1 142Y on the top and UPC on the label 4099100048278.

The FDA says no illnesses or adverse effects concerning this recall have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the walnut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of walnut.

According to an investigation the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until the FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 4-count packages of "Aldi - Bakeshop Chocolate Chip Muffin" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at customercare@fgfbrands.com.