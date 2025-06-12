Air India plane crashes near India's Ahmedabad airport

An Air India plane crashed Thursday near an airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, according to local media, which did not say whether there were any fatalities.

Air India, the country’s flagship carrier, said in a post on X that Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick had been “involved in an incident.”

The airline said it was “ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It was scheduled to depart at 1:10 p.m. local time (3:40 a.m. ET), according to NBC News.

The plane crashed in a civilian area outside the airport, Reuters reported, citing police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24, which said it received the last signal from the aircraft just seconds after takeoff.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: