Air India flight en route to San Francisco diverted to Russian airport

Air India Flight 183 was carrying 225 passengers and 19 crew members

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to an airport in Russia after the pilots "detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area," the airline said Thursday.

Air India Flight 183 landed safely at Krasnoyarsk International Airport and all 225 passengers and 19 crew members were taken inside the terminal, according to the airline.

The airline said it was working on assisting passengers on the ground while it organized a ferry flight to pick up the passengers and finish the journey to San Francisco.

"All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait," the airline said in a post on X. "We will share further updates as soon as they are available."

