After dog dies, NJ groomer arrested, charged with drug possession

The owner of a New Jersey dog grooming shop has been arrested and charged with drug possession with intent to distribute after a dog died in the care of the business on Friday, police said.

Police posted about the incident on social media on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were contacted after a pet owner left the dog at K9 Kingdom Pet groomer located along the 580 block of Woodbury-Glassburo Road at about 1 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2024, for a grooming appointment.

A short time later, the pet owner was contacted by the owner of the business, Trevor Hunt, who told him that the dog that had been brought in for a grooming appointment had died, police claim.

Law enforcement officials said that they made contact with Hunt and confirmed the animal had died and began an investigation into the animal's death.

However, during the course of the investigation being conducted at the business, officials claim, Hunt "became uncooperative," and was taken into police custody.

Further investigation at the property turned up a "substantial amount," of narcotics, police officials said.

Hunt has been charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and intent to distribute offenses. Police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Police officials have not yet revealed how they believe the dog died.

"My dad said we thought we were going to have her for another 15 years. She wasn’t even four years old, so,” Ashley Jenkins, the owner of Harley the dog that died, said.

Harley, a Border Collie and Australian Sheperd mix, was three years old.

“He just very calmly said, your dog is dead. Didn’t really have much empathy to him," Jenkins said.

The family is waiting for the results of a necropsy to determine how Harley died. The dog was examined by a vet already.

“They could determine that she didn’t have anything wrong with her that could have caused her to die like that," Jenkins said.

According to officials, Hunt is being held at Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone who may have additional information in this case is asked to contact Woodbury City Police Department Detective N. Cacciola at ncacciola@woodburypd.com or call 856-845-0065 ext. 142.

