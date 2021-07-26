After Being Gifted AR-15, Michael Flynn Says Maybe He'll ‘Find Somebody in Washington'

Flynn received a pardon from President Donald Trump before he left office

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but then received a pardon, suggested earlier this month he would use a gifted AR-15 rifle to shoot someone in Washington, D.C.

In a video, posted on Twitter, Flynn is seen on stage with a group of people. A man also standing on stage explained he was giving Flynn the gun, because, "We were trying to come up with a rifle that we thought was appropriate for a general, so we went with an old-school Woodland camouflage ... one of our top-quality guns."

Flynn responded, “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington, D.C." The crowd then laughed after Flynn's response.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

