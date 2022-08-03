After Alex Jones' Lawyers Accidentally Leak Years of Emails, Infowars Financial Documents Are Revealed in Court

Lawyers for Alex Jones appeared to have accidentally sent over the entire contents of the Infowars founder’s phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs in his defamation trial, according to court proceedings Wednesday.

Mark Bankston, a lawyer for the parents of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and who are now suing Jones, said during the proceedings that “12 days ago, his [Jones’] attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of every text” and email from Jones' phone.

After Bankston told Jones that the Sandy Hook parents’ legal team had access to years of his texts and emails, he asked Jones, “Do you know what perjury is?”

The defamation trial for Infowars host Alex Jones continued in Austin, Texas Wednesday with Jones admitting the Sandy Hook shooting was “100 percent real.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.