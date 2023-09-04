Actor Richard Gere turning Conn. property into family farm

After falling for a pretty woman in Los Angeles and tap dancing around witnesses in Chicago, actor Richard Gere is going back to his roots, farming.

Richard and his wife, Alejandra, had recently purchased a thirty-plus acre parcel of land on Brookwood Lane in New Canaan back in the Summer of 2022 and are now looking to turn it into a farm.

The decision as to whether their proposal will be approved ultimately lies with the planning and zoning commission.

The Geres plan on harvesting mushrooms, honey, vegetables, among other items, as well as bringing in chickens, bee colonies, and their seven goats.

Some of the produce would be sold to local restaurants. The one caveat is that there would be no on site sales and the property would not be open to the public.

During their most recent meeting in late August, Gere informed the commission in person that this would be a family operation and an excellent opportunity to educate their four children, three of whom he says are young.

"Giving them that experience and frankly this extraordinary property that we were able to get, and have it be that close to this extraordinary little town is an amazing opportunity to do that and we feel saving is too for posterity. We had no intention to ever subdivide this or do anything commercial with this at all, but to use the land as it is," Gere told the commission.

Both Richard, who also owns property in North Salem, New York, and Alejandra are no strangers to farming, both of whom grew up around animals.

Next steps in the process include an examination of the property by the local health department and there is no timetable as to when a decision would be made by the planning and zoning commission.