3 Children, 1 Woman Found Dead at Conn. Home: Police

Three children and one woman have been found dead in a Danbury home Wednesday, according to police.

At about 6:30 p.m., police were called to a home on Whaley Street for a wellbeing check. Officers said the caller was distraught and crying on the phone.

Responding officers found three children dead inside. The minors were between the ages of five and 12 and are believed to be related, according to authorities.

Police also found a woman dead in the home's outside shed. The identity of the children and woman are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

"We're not going to leave any stone unturned. I don't want to get ahead of ourselves. We have a pretty good idea of what happened but we just don't want to confirm that at this point," Ridenhour told NBC Connecticut.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

The investigation is in its early stages and more information is expected. Investigators will be at the scene talking to potential witnesses and neighbors in the area.

"It's an extremely difficult time for many of our officers, especially those who had to go inside," Ridenhour said.

There are no suspects in custody and police said they aren't searching for anyone.

A neighbor we spoke with reported not having heard anything out of the ordinary.

"At five o’clock tonight, I was watering my flowers and nothing. Nothing looked like suspicious was going on or anything," resident Tom Neville said.

Soon after, Neville saw the rush of officers and ambulances. In this normally quiet neighborhood, the terrible events have left some feeling rattled.

“Not as comfortable as I’d like to be. Again, knowing the neighborhood the way we do, it’s a surprise to see anything," Neville said.