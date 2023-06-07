Apple announced this week that it is upgrading its autocorrect feature, allowing users to finally text their favorite curse word as intended the first time around.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, at Monday's Worldwide Developers Conference.

The change will come as part of the iOS 17 software upgrade, due to be released in September.

While the autocorrect feature has always relied on machine learning, Federighi said the keyboard will now use a “state-of-the-art” system that will include a "transformer language model." That means the keyboard will learn your habits over time and stop fixing words you frequently use, including expletives.

Users can finally say goodbye to the "damn autocorrect!" follow-up texts.

Another new feature will also allow users to tap an autocorrected word to revert it back to what they originally typed.

Apple announced several new products at it's annual event, including a new headset, a revamped MacBook Air and new Facetime features.

