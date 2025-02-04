Pennsylvania

About 100,000 eggs worth $40K stolen from trailer in Pennsylvania

The theft occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at Pete and Gerry’s Organics LLC in Greencastle.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Several eggs
Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Thieves poached about 100,000 eggs from the back of a distribution trailer, authorities in Pennsylvania said.

The theft occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at Pete and Gerry’s Organics LLC in Greencastle, police said in a report. The eggs are worth about $40,000.

State police did not have additional details Tuesday and said the incident was under investigation.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"Pete & Gerry’s is aware of a recent incident in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate," the egg supplier said in a statement. "We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The theft comes as the price of eggs is on the rise.

In the last year, the average price for a dozen eggs in the United States jumped 50%. The increase appears to have accelerated since President Donald Trump was elected in November, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

U.S. & World

Super Bowl 14 mins ago

Why is it so hard to find out the exact time for the Super Bowl kickoff?

New Mexico 1 hour ago

Video shows New Mexico murder suspect getting attacked by victim's family in court

Economists and market analysts have said that the the bird flu is driving the price bump, as well as typical increased consumer demand during the holiday season.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us